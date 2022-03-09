Peacock-Farrell, who is on loan from Premier League side Burnley for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign, has impressed between the posts since his arrival with 12 shut-outs so far.

The Northern Ireland international needs six more clean sheets in the 11 remaining games to break the club’s current record of 17 in a single league season.

In-form Bailey Peacock-Farrell wants to smash Sheffield Wednesday’s clean-sheet record this season. Photo: Steve Ellis

The Owls have equalled the record, which was set by Jack Charlton’s side of 1978/79, on three occasions in 1983/84, 2014/15 and 2015/16, with Martin Hodge and Keiran Westwood sharing the individual record (17).

Peacock-Farrell, aged 25, who kept four clean sheets in February, admitted he was aware of the number to beat and said: “I have got an eye on that, it’s certainly achievable.

“I have a mental target. Usually clean sheets result in top performances and winning, it all comes around full circle.

"If you are doing one thing right, the next thing follows from there.”

Portsmouth’s Gavin Bazunu moved one step ahead of Peacock-Farrell in the race for the League One golden glove award on Saturday with a clean sheet against Accrington Stanley.

He now has 13 shut-outs in 32 matches – the same number of appearances Peacock-Farrell has.

Joe Wildsmith also has one clean sheet in the league this term after deputising for Peacock-Farrell while on international duty.

On the Owls’ defensive efforts, Peacock-Farrell said: "For myself and the team it’s a great credit we have managed to keep clean sheets throughout the season with the injuries we have had.