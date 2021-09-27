Bailey Peacock-Farrell stalked, Sheffield Wednesday conceding stupid goals and Wigan Athletic - the latest Star Owls Podcast

Ahead of the trip to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, in ‘Someone give that a David Attenborough voiceover’ our team discuss THAT howler from Bailey Peacock-Farrell against Ipswich Town at the weekend, the Owls continuing to shoot themselves in the foot and their general form since the international break.

They also look ahead to that match at the DW Stadium to face a very in-form Latics side who find themselves at the top of the League One table.

The Star's Chris Holt, and Sheffield Wednesday writers Joe Crann and Alex Miller on the latest Star Owls podcast