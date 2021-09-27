Bailey Peacock-Farrell stalked, Sheffield Wednesday conceding stupid goals and Wigan Athletic - the latest Star Owls Podcast
Watch the latest edition of The Star Owls podcast with Sports Editor Chris Holt alongside Sheffield Wednesday writers Joe Crann and Alex Miller.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:33 pm
Ahead of the trip to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, in ‘Someone give that a David Attenborough voiceover’ our team discuss THAT howler from Bailey Peacock-Farrell against Ipswich Town at the weekend, the Owls continuing to shoot themselves in the foot and their general form since the international break.
Read More
Read MoreDarren Moore responds to calls for goalkeeping change at Sheffield Wednesday aft...
They also look ahead to that match at the DW Stadium to face a very in-form Latics side who find themselves at the top of the League One table.
The video is also available as an audio podcast on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.