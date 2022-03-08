The shot-stopper is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley aiming to get regular game-time at a big club, with all the expectations accompanying that challenge, to help his development.

Peacock-Farrell, who is relatively young in goalkeeper terms at 25, has ambitions of establishing himself as a Premier League number one in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell shows safe hands. Photo: Steve Ellis.

But for now he’s focused on more pressing priorities, like a first career promotion.

The Northern Ireland international said: “That’s my sole aim, it would mean a lot.

"To get a promotion under your belt and help this club get back to the level it deserves and kick on from there.