Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s finest young talents earned their shot at involvement in the club’s first team, as suggested by the man who knows them better than most.

Teenagers Bailey Cadamarteri and Joey Phuthi were named on the bench for Saturday’s goalless draw with Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough, with their under-21 boss, Neil Thompson, having taken charge of the game on what is expected to be a one-off caretaker basis.

The 60-year-old has extensive knowledge of the duo’s abilities and said they had earned their chance over more senior squad members who were left out.

Both have been names not far from the lips of Wednesday fans in recent weeks after eye-catching performances in the second string. Winger Phuthi spent time trialing with Brentford this summer, but both have been tied down to professional deals at S6.

“It was down to their performances and how they’ve gone about it,” Thompson told The Star regarding their involvement.

“Bailey has already scored nine goals and has been a real threat for us. Joey has come back into the fold after being away for a little while, and he has been electric. But they’re only 18, still. They’re still youngsters. We have to handle them correctly, but it won’t do them any harm to be on the bench, watching that game.”

The step-up from youth-level football to senior level is not one that has been successfully undertaken by many Wednesday starlets in recent years. And while the progress of both Cadamarteri and Phuthi has been noticeable, both must continue their work to make a jump into consistent senior contention, as Thompson suggested.

