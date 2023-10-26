Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Bailey Cadamarteri, will get his chance at the club ‘if the time is ready’.

The exciting Owls youngster has been on fire for the U21s this season, scoring 11 of their 22 goals in the Professional Development League and attracting plenty of attention from Wednesdayites who have seen the senior team fail to score in their last six games.

‘Cadz’ has been seen as a hot prospect at the club for some time now, so much so that he was handed a long-term deal last summer once he turned 17, however his chances in the senior ranks have been limited.

Now, with the 18-year-old flying high on confidence and part of a winning team in the U21s, the clamour for him to be given an opportunity in the Championship is growing, and his manager certainly hasn’t ruled it out.

“For sure,” he replied when asked if youngsters could get a chance. “Last Sunday Bailey came into first team training, and he scored yesterday again, and got an assist - I watched the clips from him. He is a high potential striker, and if the time is ready then I will put him into the first team.

"It’s important that we have transfers from the academy to the first team, and this is our way. We have to do this.”