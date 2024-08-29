Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bailey Cadamarteri completed his loan switch from Sheffield Wednesday to Lincoln City on Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday striker hotshot Bailey Cadamarteri has spoken about his excitement at sealing his first loan move and the opportunity to get a full season of action under his belt - and has touched on the reasons for the protracted nature of the deal. The 19-year-old forward will step out in the colours of Lincoln City this season having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Owls last time out, capping it off with England youth involvement.

“I’m buzzing,” he told BBC Lincolnshire podcast Red Imps Club: “It’s been a long time coming and I’ve known about it for some time so I’m just happy to get it over the line ready for Saturday. I’ve known about it for some time, there was speculation and tos and fros on whether I was coming or not coming but I’m just happy to get it over the line now.” Cadamarteri continued: “God forbid injuries, but hopefully I can go and get 30 or 40 games for Lincoln this season, it’ll be good for my development and hopefully good for the Imps, scoring goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sheffield Wednesday is all I’ve known, I’ve been there since I was nine years old and came all the way through to playing in the first team which is every little boy’s dream. I think a venture away from Sheffield Wednesday for a season will do me well and we’ll see where it takes me.”

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke earlier this month about the decision-making process involved in finding Cadamarteri the right profile of club once the decision was made to lend him out. The youngster revealed he took on some of the research himself and undertook an undercover scouting mission to watch the League One Imps in their clash against Barnsley as far back as August 17.

“I think that’s why it has taken so long because my parent club Sheffield Wednesday needed the right loan for me because I’m their player, but now I’m Lincoln’s player, so we’ll see where this season takes us.” He went on: “I’m looking forward to seeing the fans in full force, I came to the game against Barnsley the other week and the fan base is electric. Even when they went a goal down the fans didn’t stop so I know the players are grateful for that and I’ll be grateful for that as well.”