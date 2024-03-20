Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old was named in both the senior Jamaica and England youth sides for the current international break, leaving Wednesday's starlet with a decision to make on whether he made the trip to the United States with the Reggae Boyz or Morocco with the Young Lions - he opted for the latter this time around.

Cadamarteri is known to be very open to playing for Jamaica in the future, but was seemingly keen to see where he was at in comparison to his age mates in England - and playing on this camp doesn't affect his eligibility elsewhere given that they're non-competitive youth matches.

The young striker was named in Heimir Hallgrímsson's 23-man squad for this week's clash with the USA in Texas, but they have since been forced to select somebody else in his place, going for Hartford Athletic attacker, Romario Williams, as he looks to add to his appearances at international level.

Wednesday do still have skin in the game on Thursday, though, when Hallgrímsson's side do battle at AT&T Stadium, with Di'Shon Bernard hoping to get another start under his belt when they go up against the likes of Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah.