The 18-year-old striker burst onto the scene earlier this season, with Owls boss Danny Röhl pulling him up from the club's youth ranks in November, keen to add goals to a side that had at the time failed to score in nine of their previous 11 Championship matches.

He did that and then some, scoring three times in four matches to inspire an upturn in fortunes many felt was impossible. He lead the line in 10 consecutive league matches between November 29 and January 13 to earn fan favourite status with tireless performances. Months on, they have every chance of Championship survival.

Cadamarteri has been more a fringe figure in recent weeks, the emergence of Troyes loanee Ike Ugbo setting him aside just a touch for the time being. Wednesday have been working hard to manage the teenager through a niggly knee injury - with all training and match minutes carefully monitored - to the extent that he missed out on the Owls' trip to Millwall altogether.

It all adds up to a fresh challenge for the youngster, who has so far only experienced a steep upward curve in these very early stages of his senior career. Speaking to The Star, Röhl expressed his confidence that Cadamarteri will continue vast improvements made to his game behind the scenes and that he will play an important part in the crescendo of their survival battle alongside their other attacking talents.

"In the last weeks I have been always honest to everybody," Röhl said. "I was honest to you (the media) when I have been asked about him. It is difficult when you have a young player with so much on their shoulders. We have managed him through the injury he had and brought him through the last games to make him ready for the end of the season. It's not been so easy, but we have managed him well with the medical staff.

"Bailey can be very happy with how he has improved in the last four months. It's a massive improvement. He can take this development and this improvement into the next weeks and months. As a manager it is just great to have more and more players who can score, either off the bench or on the pitch from the start. It is so helpful.

