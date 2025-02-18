Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is getting closer to a return to action for Lincoln City.

The forward hasn’t been seen on the field for Lincoln since a mid-January win over Bolton Wanderers, and it was confirmed not long after that game that he would be facing a spell of around six weeks out due to an adductor injury he had sustained.

Six weeks out would’ve seen him potentially in line for a return to action this month, and after going for scans last week it’s thought that the 19-year-old is making good progress - and could be back in contention before February is out if things continue going to plan.

‘Cadz’, who remains the Imps’ top scorer across all competitions despite missing a chunk of games, returned to Wednesday’s Middlewood Road to undergo his rehabilitation on the problem that he picked up, and is set to rejoin Lincoln this week in order to take up the next stages of his recovery.

The talented teen has played 31 games for his loan team and the Owls so far this season - his one Wednesday outing coming in the Carabao Cup - and his eight goals so far have seen him attract plenty of praise from manager, Michael Skubala, as well as many fans. With Lincoln now 10 points adrift of the top six, a return for their leading finisher would come as a welcome boost.

When exactly Cadamarteri will be able to get back out there at Sincil Bank remains to be seen, however it’s likely that the upcoming games against Mansfield Town and Burton Albion will come too soon - tonight’s clash with the Stags most definitely.

But with Barnsley away taking place on March 1st, the young Owls striker may target that as his return game, and there’s no doubt that he’d love to get back amongst the goals against Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals as he restarts his quest for double figures in League One.

