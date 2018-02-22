Baffled by a bench full of our best players: Sheffield Wednesday Fan’s Column

Last week I was glad Jos Luhukay was playing with the formation of the team. He went a bit far at the Millwall game.

A 5-5-0 formation with no recognised striker made Wednesday fans scratch their heads at the beginning of the match. By the end of the game, we were even more confused by his decision.

It was right to pay Millwall respect by playing defensively. They’re having a good season and are one of the form teams in the Championship. If you’re going to play defensively though maybe a clean sheet should be the goal?

Here’s a question for you, what has Lucas Joao done or not done since the Derby County game? Gary Rowett called him “unplayable,” and our manager seems to have taken that at face value by not playing him.

Is it a question of injury, fitness or attitude? Is he the living embodiment of Brigadoon where he only rises from the fog every 100 years for one day? Why, when we need goals, is he sitting on the bench?

The decision to bench Adam Reach was also a strange one. Reach has been our most consistent player this season. In an era of Sheffield Wednesday inconsistencies, he’s a rare commodity. Some fans are still on the fence about his abilities, but I think this season he’s earned his price tag.

What is interesting is how he is emerging as a leader on the pitch. I’ve talked before about how this is one of Wednesday’s weak areas as there is no one taking charge and kicking the players up the proverbial during the 90 minutes.

Reach has been handed the captain’s armband on a few occasions this year and he’s proving that he’s a competent leader. I’ve watched him over the last few games, and he shouts and organises the players, but more importantly, they appear to listen.

We need all the help we can get in the final run-in. If the players are fit, play the strikers and keep someone who is proving he can lead on the pitch.