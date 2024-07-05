Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamal Lowe says that he’s hoping his experience and ambition can help fire Sheffield Wednesday up the Championship table this season.

The 29-year-old is one of seven new additions already through the door at Hillsborough this summer as Danny Röhl’s summer rebuild gathers pace, and unlike some of the other signings he already has a wealth of time in the second tier of English football under his belt.

Lowe has played 186 times at this level, scoring 39 times along the way, and managed to reach double figure goals and assists in 2023/24 whilst on loan with Swansea City from AFC Bournemouth. Now he’ll be hoping to add to his Championship tally in Wednesday colours, and he insists that he has the hunger to kick on.

When asked what fans could expect to see from him now that he’s joined the Owls he spoke about various aspects that he brings to the table - highlighting his ambition to help the club return to the Premier League.

“I just hope that they see someone who wants to work hard,” he told the club. “Someone that doesn’t shy away from taking opportunities, and brings some goals to the team. Hopefully I can bring some experience and leadership skills to the group.

“I feel like you need a balance of both… Experience is great, but you also need that hunger and ambition to still want to do it, and I feel like I have that in me. So it’ll be good to try and share my experience and knowledge of the league, but there are lot of other players in the team who have played here quite a lot.

“So it’s about bringing it all together and everyone having the same target. That target is to push up the league and get back into the Prem.”