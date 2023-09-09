Sheffield Wednesday’s next Championship opponents have signed a former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender - who was believed to have been of interest to Sheffield United.

Ipswich Town make the trip to Hillsborough next weekend hoping to build on their stellar start to the season - while Wednesday will be keen to claim their first win of the campaign against their old League One foes.

No stranger to the signing of a Premier League talent in recent years, The Tractor Boys have repeated the trick and have bolstered their backline with the addition of free agent Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe was believed to have been of interest to the Owls’ city rivals Sheffield United earlier this summer, with Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom responding to speculation by saying: “Of course we’re looking, he’s a free transfer. We know every free transfer on the planet.”

Reports of Tuanzebe having undertaking a medical with the Blades were denied.