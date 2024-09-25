'Away!' - Sheffield Wednesday star clear about his Carabao Cup fourth round hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, is absolutely clear who he’d like to get in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday have seen off Hull City, Grimsby Town and Blackpool in this year’s edition of the competition, beating a team from each of the English Football League divisions, however they’re yet to face Premier League opponents as they march their way through. For Bernard, though, he’s hoping that changes now.

The popular Owl was a standout performer in the last round, scoring the winner over the Tangerines, and though he’ll be suspended in the Championship after a red card in the defeat to Luton Town, the 23-year-old will be available by the time the fourth round fixture takes place next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It would be Man United or Chelsea for me, playing against the best,” he said. “Away."

It’s no surprise given that they’re both teams he played for on the way up, and plenty of Owls fans will disagree as they eye a big away day - Chelsea, though, is one they’ve done relatively recently, losing 1-0 in 2019 at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, with the Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, he’s hoping for a ‘big one’ at Hillsborough rather than a trip elsewhere.

The Owls boss said, "When I look at what's possible it's mainly just Premier League teams in so hopefully we get a good one, we show up and have a chance to get into the next round... Cup matches are always interesting, you learn a lot and can manage the squad for minutes, but now we're closer to the big games I like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had a lot of weeks of two away games in a row so you wish you had a home game. A big one at home, sold out, could be a good night for us."

Wednesday are ball number 10 in this evening’s draw, with all games to be played in the week commencing October 28th.