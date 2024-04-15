Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Vaulks was the Owls’ only nominee at the English Football League Awards on Sunday night, and by winning the Player in the Community award for 2024 he made history as the only person to have won it on three different occasions - doing so with three different teams as well.

But with that trip to London now done and dusted it’s back to work for Vaulks as he and his teammates prepare for their huge trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend, and the Wednesday midfielder insists that they’re taking the positives out of their situation after what was an awful start to their 2023/24 campaign prior to Danny Röhl’s arrival.

“It’s been an unbelievable season in so many ways,” Vaulks said. “I think if you’d asked us 20 games ago if we’d be happy having a chance with three matches left then we’d probably have taken it - so we have to look at the positives.

“In the last three games we could’ve taken more points, we should’ve taken more points, and we deserved to - but that’s in the past now and we have to look forward. We have three massive games to finish the season, and I believe in us as a team, I believe in the manager, and the mentality that we have. I’m looking forward to it.”