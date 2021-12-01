The Owls have enjoyed a good run of form across all competitions in recent weeks and took seven points from a possible nine in a busy bundle of league fixtures last week.

Wednesday have rotated their squad for previous matches in the competition and while their injury crisis at the back remains and changes are expected, Moore suggested it won’t be a case of ‘rolling out the kids’ for tonight’s Hillsborough match-up

A win would see Wednesday go to within three matches of a visit to Wembley for the first time in five years.

“We haven't got much to rotate now,” Moore said after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

“We have got 18 players and you will probably see the same group of players go again.

“I don't envisage anyone coming back from injury. By the time you see people come back in, you have got to give them another seven to 10 days.

“But realistically it will be the same group that I will rotate and we will go again.”

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could play a part in this evening's Papa Johns Trophy clash with Hartlepool.

The return of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass to the Wednesday squad has seen an improvement in the number of chances created in recent games and regardless of whether the pair are involved, Moore hopes to continue in that upward trajectory this evening.

This weekend is a scheduled FA Cup weekend, meaning the side effectively have six days away from matches leading into the long trip down to fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth next Tuesday.

“We have always wanted to play with that attacking intent,” he said. “We finished with eight attacking players on the pitch today.

“When you have got that many attacking players on the pitch, you are going to get chances.

“I thought we looked threatening every time we got the ball. It was definitely a continuation of the performance on Tuesday night.