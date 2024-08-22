The Owls were beaten 4-0 by Sunderland last weekend in what was a bit of a bump down to earth after a good start, but they’ll be hoping that being back at Hillsborough will give them the bump needed to shake off that loss and claim some Yorkshire bragging rights along the way.

Not too many changes are expected, with Danny Röhl seeming pretty set on what he thinks is his best XI now, but there may well be a switch of things on the attacking side after Wednesday failed to make their early pressure count at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s how we think Röhl might line his side up at S6 tomorrow night:

1 . James Beadle - GK This isn't a difficult one to predict - if Beadle is fit and available then he'll be starting for the Owls all season.

2 . Yan Valery - RB Another player who will be a big part of Röhl's side this year - didn't have the best of times against Sunderland, but he wasn't the only one.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - CB Wednesday worked so hard to get Bernard to stick around at Hillsborough this season, and he's likely to be a starter whenever he's able to turn out.