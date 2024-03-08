Attacker ruled out as Leeds United visit Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls play host to Leeds this evening as two of the most in-form teams in the Championship go head-to-head in a big Yorkshire derby, and while their ambitions for the season are very different they are both desperate for three points at Hillsborough.

Daniel Farke has welcomed back the likes of Sam Byram, Junior Firpo and Joe Gelhardt from injury recently, however it has been confirmed that Jaidon Anthony will be absent once again following the sad passing of his mother – her funeral was this week.

The Leeds boss thinks that he’ll be working with the same group as they make the trip to S6, with Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas all still sidelined with various injuries.

“I expect that more or less the same squad is available like for yesterday,” Farke told the media. “Obviously there were a few knocks and a few hits but apart from this everyone came through without bigger problems and I expect that we travel more or less with the same squad."

Wednesday, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns of their own as they play host to the Whites, however they will be without Ian Poveda – who is on loan from Elland Road – as Danny Röhl is left with a decision on who will replace him.