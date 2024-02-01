Attacker arrives at Sheffield Wednesday to undergo Owls medical
Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the signing of Leeds United attacker, Ian Poveda, with the 23-year-old having been spotted in Sheffield.
The Star reported earlier this evening that the club were working hard to try and get a deal done for the 23-year-old as Danny Röhl looks to try and bolster his ranks at Middlewood Road, and now it looks like they’re close to getting another new face through the door.
James Beadle and Iké Ugbo both arrived on loan earlier in the window, and it’s thought that Poveda will be the third temporary arrival of the window, however things may well open up regarding the Colombian international given that his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.
Poveda has played both out wide and centrally during his career so far, giving Röhl a couple of different options should things go to plan and he does complete a move, and his experience playing at international level could help the Owls in their bid for survival in the second half of the campaign.
In terms of other incomings before the end of the night the Owls have been linked with Swansea City’s Kristian Pedersen, who is out of favour in Wales, while it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the likes of Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and Will Vaulks will be moving on despite interest from elsewhere.
Wednesday are hopeful of getting the Poveda deal tied up imminently, and he should be able to get himself in contention to potentially make his debut this weekend in the huge game against Huddersfield Town.