"At Everton I felt lost.." Energetic young midfielder has settled right in at Sheffield Wednesday

Dennis Adeniran, stolen away from the arms of Championship clubs by Darren Moore’s Wednesday after his release from Everton in the summer, has already played in three different positions in his new club’s fledgling young season.

Pushed higher up the pitch tucked in off the right-wing in Tuesday evening’s win over Fleetwood Town, the 22-year-old once again played with a smile on his face and ran himself into the ground; both characteristics that have been common throughout the side so far.

Speaking to The Star, Adeniran said he spent time researching the club prior to signing and explained how his first few weeks at Wednesday have been.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday men Dominic Iorfa and Dennis Adeniran.

Though he spent a successful period on loan in the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers last season, the former England youth international failed to register a senior appearance for Everton.

“At Everton I felt lost,” he said. “And coming here, playing games in front of 20,000 fans, I feel like this is what I need in my career right now to push me.

“I feel like this is the right club for me to be at.

“I spoke to past players he used to be with [before he arrived]. I spoke to Korede [Adedoyin] and straight away it felt like he was the right manager for me, regardless of any of the managers I spoke to before.

“This is the manager and club I need to be at right now.”

Moore has made no secret of the admiration he has had for how Adeniran has started at Wednesday and speaking after the Fleetwood win, he said: “I’m pleased. He’s settling down, he’s getting stronger and stronger and there’s more to come from him.

“We’re really pleased to have him with us at the club, I saw a lot of him in previous seasons and I made no hesitation in terms of getting him in here. You can see why there were Championship clubs interested in him.