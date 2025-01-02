Aston Villa's updated transfer stance on Sheffield Wednesday target emerges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League club are willing to let one of their young assets leave in the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday have learned of Aston Villa’s reported stance on transfer target Louie Barry.

The 21-year-old is back at Villa Park after his season-long loan at Stockport County was cut short. Villa had the option to recall him and took up that option. What they plan to do with the former Barcelona youngster, has now been revealed, and it could put the two Sheffield clubs on alert.

Midlands football writer John Percy from The Telegraph is reporting that Villa intends to sell him to a Championship club this month. The Villains are looking to cash in on Barry, who scored 15 goals in 23 league games before his loan recall.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer interest

The Star reported at the end of November that Wednesday had shown an interest in signing Barry. Since their interest in him has emerged, Barry’s list of suitors has grown. They face fierce competition from their inter-city rivals United and several other teams in the second tier to secure his signature.

Middlesbrough are another club interested. It was reported by The Northern Echo however that he is ‘extremely unlikely’ to head to the Riverside Stadium, despite being scouted over the last few months.

Derby County, Leeds United and Sunderland are the other clubs reportedly keen. The Sunday Mirror reported in mid-December that Leeds along with Sunderland were one of four Championship clubs interested.

The Rams’ interest in Barry came slightly later than the other clubs. Sky Sports journalist Dan Barell said that a move to Pride Mark would ‘make sense’.

Louie Barry is back with Aston Villa. He’s returning to the Midlands with a hamstring problem. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Hamstring injury

Barry was due to play for Stockport County against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day but wasn’t a part of the Hatters’ 18-man squad, despite being permitted to play.

He suffered a hamstring problem against Rotherham United on December 29, and as a result, missed the New Year’s Day clash with Blues due to injury, bringing an early end to his time in Greater Manchester.

In his post-match interview, Dave Challinor retained a slight bit of hope that Barry would return to Edgeley Park. Challinor did stress the need to replace Barry by their next league game on January 11, which signals that they’re preparing for life without him.

Current status at Aston Villa

It was initially thought that Barry would be allowed to try and break into the first team at Villa, and would spend the first part of the month training with senior players. He didn’t play for Stockport in the FA Cup, so he is free to play for the Villains later this month.

If he does play for them however, that would make him ineligible to play for any other team, as FIFA rules state a player can only play for two clubs in one season. It puts his future at Villa Park into a state of limbo, as his club navigates through seven fixtures in what is a busy month for them.

He signed a contract extension with Villa before he left, but the length of the deal wasn’t disclosed. It’s unsure what kind of fee would be demanded for the England under-18 international, but given they paid £880,000 for him in January 2020, they’d at least want to make their money back, and likely make a profit on him.