A blend of youth and experience was key to Danny Röhl’s approach to the transfer market while building Sheffield Wednesday’s squad this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground will be a hive of plots, plans and activity in this international break as the Owls look to kickstart their early season progress. After a hugely impressive opening day win against Plymouth Argyle, the Owls have navigated a difficult last three fixtures and will be looking to bounce back in their Hillsborough clash against QPR next up.

They’ll do so with a squad mixed in nature. The 11 signings that arrived in a busy summer were brought in with their tweaks in playing style in mind, but also their profiles and personalities. It’s well known by now that Danny Röhl had a firm grip on the transfer strategy at S6 and that personal meetings were held with each of the players that they identified as incoming additions - with some meetings taking up to two hours.

The likes of Charlie McNeill, Olaf Kobacki and She Charles arrived as exciting young talents but so too the more experienced cohort of players including Jamal Lowe, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ben Hamer. It’s that blend that inspired much of what Röhl wanted to achieve from the summer window.

“This was for me a big part to have a core with some 'uncles' in the squad,” he told The Star. “Experienced ones with some exciting young players. You know they (younger players) need game time, they might need a bit of a rollercoaster with ups and downs. Now it is about for some players, they had last season some up and downs, now it is about being more consistent. To come to the next level you must deliver again and again. This is my experience from the past with different teams, the top, top teams can deliver every three days from the highest level, the good teams can deliver after a defeat.

“This is where we have to come to make a difference in the points and I am very confident we can do that this season because we have the right environments, we have a good atmosphere and a culture where we want to win in the training and in all the things, in every training session there is fire and intensity in the training. You see this week that some players have a little bit more hope to come into the game and this is helpful, to have this challenge on the training pitch.”