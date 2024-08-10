"Asked to leave" Sheffield Wednesday fans sent stark warning over fake shirts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been given a stark warning over the wearing of counterfeit shirts at Hillsborough this season.

Ahead of the big season kick-off at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, Sheffield Wednesday have warned supporters that they could be ‘asked to leave’ Hillsborough if they are found to be wearing counterfeit shirts, with information ‘passed onto the relevant parties’.

The Owls released two popular designs earlier this summer that have proven a hit with Owls fans, one of which was a snappy orange away shirt partly modelled on iconic away strips of seasons past. The official club website prices a short-sleeved adult home shirt at £69, with a long-sleeved equivalent scaling £77. Junior shirts are priced at £53 and £60.

The production of cheaper counterfeit shirts, mainly produced overseas, has become prevalent across football in recent years. Now, Wednesday fans have been warned that the club will take action if they are to attend home matches in what is proven to be a counterfeit model.

A statement released by the club read: “The rise of counterfeit shirts continues to become increasingly evident in the football industry. We respectfully remind supporters that as well as being inferior in terms of quality and potentially unsafe due to materials used, counterfeit shirts and their sales impact directly on club revenues.

“Official SWFC merchandise can be purchased only from the Owls Megastore or online store. Brand protection teams work together with the relevant authorities to remove counterfeit selling websites and will continue to do so.

“Offline, all parties concerned will remain diligent in making every effort to close down the illegal trade of counterfeit goods. To that end, requests for lettering and/or numbering on any counterfeit shirts brought into the Megastore will be declined.

“Although we cannot prevent supporters from wearing counterfeit shirts away from Hillsborough, we do respectfully request that such products are not displayed inside the stadium. Anyone found to be wearing a fake shirt inside Hillsborough could be asked to leave, with information passed on to the relevant parties. Thank you for your cooperation.”