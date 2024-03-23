Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old is going to be a key player for the Owls this season in their attempts to stay in the Championship, and has come in for deserved praise of late for the role that he played in a run of form that gave them a fighting chance.

But while some players will be getting some time off this week during the international break, Vaulks is off to Wales to continue his progression through the UEFA licence pathway as he seeks to gain the qualifications to step into coaching or management once his time on the pitch is done.

“There’s no break for me in the March international break,” the told The Star. “I’m off down to Cardiff to continue my A licence - hopefully I’ll have that by the end of this season… I’ve really enjoyed it, I’ve enjoyed working with the U18s when I can, and I’ve taken quite a few sessions. I’ve also been at some of the games and tried to have an input in the dressing room, and it’s given me a taste for it to be honest. The more I’ve done the more I’ve enjoyed it, and I want to be in a position when I finish where - if a job is there that I fancy - then I’m qualified.

“If I’m going to do something then I’m going to do it properly. I’m a bit of a perfectionist and I don’t want to just get given a badge by doing it easily, then getting a job and being really rubbish at it. I want to do it properly, and that’s where I see myself and it’s why I’m taking this licence really seriously - it’ll make me a better coach or manager should I go into it.”

Some big names have followed the same path before going on to manage in the Premier League and at international level, and Vaulks believes that the work he’s done so far is helping him as a player as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say, “I do mine with the FAW, because I’ve played for Wales I can get onto that course, but it’s a really good elite level association to do it with. Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, they all did it there - not that I’m at their level!

“It’s made me respect coaches a lot more, you realise more the work that goes into it - it’s not just a case of turning up and it’s ready… But I’ve also found that, as a player, I’m learning quicker because I’m aware of what they’re trying to teach a bit more. I think you open your eyes a bit more, and it’s beneficial as a player.”