Arsenal youngster on loan at Sheffield Wednesday faces continued wait on fitness return

The England youth international, who managed only 18 minutes of match action for the Owls before suffering an injured quad, was revealed by The Star back in January to be likely to miss the bulk of the season.

And little has changed on that initial prognosis, it seems, with the 21-year-old understood to still be back at his parent club receiving treatment on the issue.

“Let’s give it another couple of weeks and then have a look and see where he’s at,” said Owls boss Darren Moore.

“He is making good progress and he will start to do some jogging next week.

“Once he gets mobile again, that is another massive step for him. Anything before that would be an added bonus.