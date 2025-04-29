Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Arsenal youngster, Michael Zeitzen, played for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s on Monday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old shot-stopper, who is currently on the books of Stoke City, appears to be on the hunt for the next chapter in his career, and was given an opportunity to show what he can do as part of Andy Holdsworth’s side when they went up against Ipswich Town.

Zeitzen completed the full 90 minutes at Hillsborough but was unable to help the U21s to victory on what was a difficult afternoon. A bright start saw Bruno Fernandes give the hosts the lead, but they were dealt a setback just a few minutes later as Gui Siqueira went down holding what looked like his hamstring and had to be replaced by Joseph Emery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday trialists

The Tractor Boys went on to complete the turnaround and secure a 3-1 victory that left the Owls in fourth place in the Professional Development League North table. There were positives in the form of young Will Grainger, who came on in the second half for another outing at this level, while highly-rated fullback, Yisa Alao, continued his climb through the ranks. He’s an U16.

And Zeitzen wasn’t the only trialist on show, either, with Lincoln City’s Denny Oliver starting in midfield once again and Luca Jackson, of Preston North End, getting another chance to start in the Wednesday backline.

It remains to be seen how much longer those on trial will be given to leave their mark, but with only one game - against Watford - still remaining, there is limited time to showcase their talents on the field of play.