A young Arsenal player being tracked by Sheffield Wednesday and other clubs has been recalled from his loan in Scotland, it has been confirmed.

Denmark under-21 international Mika Biereth enjoyed a fruitful stint at Motherwell in the first half of the season, bagging 11 goal involvements in 15 matches having overcome a knee niggle early on in the campaign. The Star reported earlier this week that he was of interest to the Owls, who are looking to further sharpen their attacking options before the month is out.

The 20-year-old forward, described as a 'direct number nine' type, is also believed to be of interest to a handful of sides, including clubs in Europe. Wednesday are understood to have been hopeful of completing Biereth's signing, though the emergence of other clubs into the conversation has made things a little less clear, The Star understands. While it is clear he will head back out on loan, it remains to be seen where the London-born forward will end up.

"It’s a major, major disappointment," said Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell when confirming news of Biereth's recall on Thursday morning. "This was a little bit unexpected. They believe there’s an opportunity to send him to another club that takes him that step beyond where we are just now."