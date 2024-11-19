Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports in Spain have suggested that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Sheffield Wednesday’s Southampton loanee, Shea Charles.

Charles’ star is continuing to rise this season as he excels for both club and country since joining the Owls on a temporary basis, and he has earned himself lots of plaudits for his efforts at Hillsborough and in the colours of Northern Ireland - so much so that he was recently named as captain of Michael O’Neill’s side for their UEFA Nations League fixtures.

It’s no shock that the 21-year-old has caught the eye of clubs higher up the pyramid than Wednesday, however it possibly is a bit of a surprise that one of the Premier League’s title-chasers has got him on their radar at this point in time, especially considering that Southampton felt he wasn’t quite ready for the top-flight yet.

But that is the case according to Spanish website, Fichajes.net, who say that the exciting young talent is a player that Mikel Arteta rates highly, going on to add that he may be one that he may look to add to his ranks at the Emirates Stadium going forward.

The publication says that the Gunners’ interest is ‘in line with Arteta's vision’, which they explained is ‘looking to bring in young and talented players to strengthen the team's foundation in the long term’. The Owls loanee ‘fits perfectly into this project’ according to their report.

Wednesday fans have already shown concern that the midfielder, who has been exemplary since he first pulled on an Owls shirt, may end up having his loan spell cut short in January, and with his name being linked to clubs like Arsenal it’s unlikely that those fears will go away until the January window has officially come to an end.