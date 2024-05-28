Arsenal decision to be made on Sheffield Wednesday target - 'talks set' with Champions League side
Talented Arsenal striker Mika Biereth is a wanted man this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract at The Emirates. The London-born Denmark youth international is coming off the back of a flourishing campaign with Austrian side Sturm Graz in which he won a historic double. Biereth started every game, plundering nine goals and offering four assists in his 22 outings.
Sturm Graz beat competition from Wednesday to seal Biereth’s loan signing in January, with his stint at Scottish top tier outfit Motherwell cut short. He scored three goals in four Europa Conference League matches.
The Star revealed this week that Biereth remains a target for the Owls this summer, but that fierce competition would be had from clubs including the Austrian outfit. Now, reports from the capital-based Evening Standard suggest Sturm Graz will push for a permanent transfer of the 21-year-old this week as they look to prepare their squad for Champions League involvement as well as the defence of their championship title.
With the end of his current deal looming large, The Star understands it is a possibility Arsenal could look to extend Biereth’s contract and seek to push him out on loan for further development. Other Championship clubs are believed to be interested in taking on the youngster.
It would leave the Gunners with a decision to make on the future of their hotly-tipped young striker, who joined the club from Fulham in 2021. Biereth has a strong record in front of goal at every level he has played but despite having spent time training alongside Mike Arteta’s senior side is yet to make his debut for the Premier League giants.
Wednesday are pushing on in their plans for the summer, with manager Danny Röhl having told reporters as far back as March that outline plans were in place for their transfer activity regardless of what division they would play in. It is understood initial approaches have been made on the possible re-signing of last season’s loanee Ike Ugbo, but that any notion of an imminent switch is as things stand unlikely as he prepares for Copa America involvement with Canada.