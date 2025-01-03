Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those packed into a chilly Hillsborough on New Year’s Day left the ground having seen something truly remarkable. Josh Windass’ strike from 67 yards beat Derby County keeper Jacob Widell Zetterström and set the game in Sheffield Wednesday’s favour. Alex Miller takes a look at a once-in-a-lifetime moment - and the man behind it.

Josh Windass wandered his way into the home changing room at Hillsborough not quite aware of the enormity of what he had just achieved. Shrugging off the back slaps and excitable congratulation of his teammates, he sat in his spot and pulled out his phone. The messages had long since been draining his phone battery.

It takes a certain type of player to pick up the ball and shoot from 70 yards, well within his own half. Windass is a footballer of no little confidence, one who relishes the sort of opportunity to pull off the memorable and whose highlights reel of a four-and-a-half year association with Sheffield Wednesday delivers a drama even many of the club’s most legendary historic figures can’t match.

A reverse angle of the footage of Windass’ goal show Shea Charles throw his arms out in frustration as the ball came off his boot, an image reminiscent of Steven Gerrard’s reaction to Xabi Alonso’s own-half effort in an FA Cup win for Liverpool at Luton Town in 2006. There were obvious immediate parallels to David Beckham’s lob of Wimbledon keeper Neil Sullivan a decade earlier. But Alonso scored into a vacated goal. Sullivan slipped. Windass’ was better.

Messages had made their way to his phone from friends all over the football world. His footballer Dad Dean had sent one word: ‘Wow’, while the only message he had had time to respond to in the hour or so between him reaching the changing room and sitting down for the last of a carousel of press duties was from his wife. “She text me asking if I she was worthy of speaking to me after that!” he grinned.

A message he plans on firing out in the coming days will be sent to his old pal Atdhe Nuhiu. A run of five goals in Windass’ last five games is a career-best and has taken him to 50 goals for Wednesday, a tally that matches that of the burly cult hero Kosovan. In scoring that wondergoal, he became only the third Owl to reach a half-century this century and is chasing down Marcus Tudgay’s total of 52.

He’ll surpass that with ease. Windass has played 160 games for the club; Nuhiu played 277 times and Tudgay 211. Detractors would be quick to spit back the fact that 16 of his goals came at League One level but the fact is that he’s done it from deeper on the pitch. And besides, one of those League One goals was one of Wednesday’s most memorable. He has 18 Owls assists to ride alongside them - they’re remarkable numbers.

“Baz speaks to him a bit more than me,” Windass grinned when asked of his joy in reaching the tally of former teammate Nuhiu. “I share a few messages with him sometimes. The big man is a striker as well so to get to that in the position I'm playing in is a bit of a bonus.” And on chasing Tudgay? “What position was he? Was he a striker? Well it doesn't count then does it? You've got to score more!”

In cold, emotionless print that could read as a swipe - national newspaper editors would foam at the prospect of a juicy ‘Windass slams former Sheffield Wednesday man’ headline - but it was said with a trademark deadpan playfulness. An inside joke with his old man about not celebrating goals during Wednesday’s time in the third tier was misconstrued. He’s often accused of arrogance.

Without a dash of that arrogance, this column doesn’t exist. The effort isn’t taken on and the goal isn’t scored. Windass’ demeanour does seem to pull itself along the sliding scale of confidence, cockiness and arrogance depending on when you catch him but the fact is that athletes need all of the above. Polite self-doubt doesn’t get to 101 senior goals and it certainly doesn’t lob Swedish men from 67 yards out.

You can only take as you find and you’d be hard-pressed to find a member of the South Yorkshire media pack who would have a bad word to say about Windass. He’s always polite, respectful and chatty when bumped into. On Wednesday evening he stood waiting outside the press room for a good 10 minutes while reporters had their chat with Danny Röhl. In a similar scenario other players have very fairly made their excuses and have headed back to their families. Windass waited.

So what of the circumstances that have inspired the best form of his Wednesday career - perhaps his whole career? He’s a new dad and is settled down with his new wife. Is he a different person?

“Maturity-wise maybe, but as a player I've always had the ability to do this I think,” he said. “Even when I was at Rangers I got 20 goals and assists in one season, but we didn't win the league that year so it didn't get spoken about. I'd scored more than anyone else! But I'm doing well again this year and I want to carry on getting as many goals as I can.

“I think it's because I've got a better manager than I have before and I'm playing in a role where I can get forward and drop in at the same time and get chances. This is the best team I've been in at this level which as a forward player always helps. It happens sometimes that there are good players towards the bottom of the division and when that happens the players don't get spoken about as much, I feel like I've had that a couple of times in my career. You know what the media is like, they only talk about the teams at the top of the division.”

Well they’re talking about him now. Load management carefully curated, role tweaked, a best-ever Championship goals tally already in the bag, Josh Windass has every right to consider himself the division’s best number 10 at this moment in time.

Both he and Owls manager Danny Röhl suggested Windass’ goal at Blackburn Rovers last year was better. It was a footballer’s goal, more technical with the ball bouncing awkwardly and with a challenge to ride. But in witnessing a moment that saw members of his coaching staff stand and applaud while Windass leapt into the arms of his great pal Barry Bannan, those of us lucky enough to be at Hillsborough on Wednesday afternoon know they saw something truly remarkable.

Beckham, Alonso, Windass. A Puskas contender? His phone might well blow up once more if that comes to pass. It would be a worthy nominee.