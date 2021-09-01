Areas Sheffield Wednesday could still make stronger as free agent market stays open

And with a squad that looks fit to burst, the vast majority of positions are incredibly well stocked.

But Darren Moore said as the window was closing on Tuesday evening that while their work is done ‘you never know’ what could happen yet and with a few options still to pluck from the free agents market, the door perhaps remains ever-so-slightly ajar for an addition or two, however unlikely that may be.

FIFA rules mean that Wednesday are permitted to continue speaking with players unattached to clubs and could bring them into their squad at any time from now.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massimo Luongo's hamstring injury isn't as bad as first feared.

But what areas of the squad is there an argument for further additions, however unlikely they might seem?

Centre-half

Liam Palmer had to fill in at centre-half at Morecambe on Saturday and though he did very well, it raised questions over whether Moore might dip into the market for further defensive renforcements.

Asked that very question by The Star, the Owls boss made clear he was happy with what he had and that they had been unlucky with injuries to Sam Hutchinson, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson, who is yet to make his Wednesday bow.

Youngster Ciaran Brennan did well in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Newcastle and interestingly, Moore suggested he also regarded Palmer as a genuine option.

Full-back

An interesting one, this, and perhaps the one area of the squad that really could do with – maybe – one more body.

Jack Hunt’s arrival has meant a switch over to the left for Palmer. Beyond that we’ve seen Marvin Johnson play at left-back and there’s Jaden Brown, both who provide an attacking emphasis from the left.

A Hunt injury would presumably see the Scotland international moved back across with one of those two shunted back in at left-back.

Would one more genuine full-back cover all bases?

Midfield

Surely not?! But maybe? Moore’s assertion that Massimo Luongo’s injury is not as bad as reported down under is certainly good news and on his return there will be six genuine first team options battling for three spots.