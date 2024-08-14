Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The half-time whistle blew and Danny Röhl strode to the centre-circle, tearing his tracksuit top from his chest.

With arms outstretched and with a mix of sweat and blood pouring down his forehead he paused for a moment before screaming into the East Yorkshire evening; “Are you not entertained?”

Look, in the interest of accuracy it’s important to make clear that that didn’t actually happen. But it might’ve done. Such were the moments of excitement thrown into Sheffield Wednesday’s first round Carabao Cup win over Hull City on Wednesday evening, it might’ve done. Unlikely, mind. It was more exciting than anyone expected, anyway.

If the first half were a person, it may well have been accused of sinking too much Carabao (it’s an energy drink, apparently). It generally walked around town doing things unfathomable, a ten-tonne brick of solid madness, all pressing and frenetic movement and chances and mistakes and running, lots of running. If any spectators had arrived at the MKM Stadium out of duty, expecting glances down at their watches and regular thoughts as to what time they might get back through their doors, they were sorely and pleasantly mistaken.

An fast-paced evening of football chaos was kicked off by a beautifully-worked goal for debutant Charlie McNeill, just seconds into his career as a Sheffield Wednesday player. It was the archetypal Röhl goal. Bang; ball won in the opposition half. Bang; Pol Valentin down the right. Bang; Michael Smith with a deft bit of footwork. Bang; McNeill to hammer past Anthony Racioppi in the Tigers net. In that moment, following on from months of upward trajectory, from unlikely survival success and a rampant 4-0 opening day league win, the question was; will Sheffield Wednesday ever lose a match again?

Football doesn’t work that way, of course. While Wednesday were the more swaggering throughout, the home side had their own moments gripping the baton of chaos and hit back soon afterwards when Valentin was shrugged aside by goalscorer Marvin Mehlem. When McNeill pounced on Hull generosity to nail his second, it was 2-1 within 10 minutes and the wise move would have been to call for a PA announcement encouraging everybody to please calm the hell down.

It did a bit, but not much. During pre-season Danny Röhl spoke of themes heavy metal and suggested Wednesday supporters would be excited by their brand of white-knuckle, electric guitar football. If the first couple of matches are anything to go by he’s bang on the money and while their evening on Humberside wasn’t nearly as polished as what was dished-up by the first brigade at Hillsborough on Sunday, there’s no denying it was richly entertaining.

Mistakes were made in possession and there were hairy moments playing out from the back. It’s a little easier for supporters to take these with a titter on League Cup nights and with the so-called second brigade. But there’s a growing acceptance that in the high-octane, 4K world of Röhlvision the hairy moments are merely part of the process. There were disallowed goals; one looked to go in Wednesday’s favour

The brat pack were out in full force, Sean Fusire shedding the skin of a previous life as a flying wing-back to settle in to a life as a combative, savvy number six. Olaf Kobacki sailed through a relatively reserved start to show moments of spark and there was McNeill, picking up clever positions and finishing.

Wiping the gladiator sweat from his brow, Röhl spoke post-match to reject any notion of chaos. His second half instructions were effective and more control was offered; if things were a little fraught, he suggested, it was merely the frayed edges of a carefully thought-out plan. He smiled with an air of satisfaction when speaking about the food for thought handed over by his ‘fringe’ players. It was chaos by design and all in all, it all seemed to go to plan.

Whatever it was, it was a lot of fun. “Are you not entertained?” These are the early stages of the Gladiator sequel - to follow up a box office classic is a tough task, but it seems, for now at least, the opening scenes seem to have everyone convinced.