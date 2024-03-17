Are you a Sheffield Wednesday fan if you haven't done these things

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have never wavered in their backing of their side as Danny Rohl's men fight to preserve the Owls' Championship status.

Of course, the job is far from done yet and Wednesday' bid for survival was delivered a major blow on Saturday when Omari Hutchinson and Ali Al-Hamadi both scored twice in Ipswich Town's 6-0 demolition of the Owls.

Despite that defeat, results elsewhere mean Rohl's side are still within touching distance of their relegation rivals and a home win against Swansea City on Friday night could even see Wednesday move to the right side of the dreaded dotted line.