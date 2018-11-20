Are Sheffield Wednesday better at home or away? This is where the Owls would be if the Championship table was only based on away results

Sheffield Wednesday would be six places higher in the Championship league table if it was based only on away results so far this season.

The Owls currently occupy 17th place in the league standings after a winless run of five matches – but would rise to 11th based on their away form.

Owls players celebrate victory. Pic: Steve Ellis

So far this campaign Jos Luhukay’s men have picked up ten points on the road, with three wins and a draw in nine matches.

Wednesday have also picked up ten points at home this season, but it seems their away form has been better than the teams around them in the league during the 2018/19 campaign.

They would leapfrog Brentford, QPR, Aston Villa and West Brom based on their away record.

In a table compiled by Talksport, league top scorers West Brom slide down the standings having only won two away matches so far this campaign.

The top four looks fairly similar, with Norwich, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United all occupying the top spots.

Can Wednesday keep winning on the road and climb back up the Championship table?

Here’s the table in full:

1. Norwich City

Played 8 | W 4 | D 3 | L 1 | GF 14 | GA 8 | GD +6 | Points 15

2. Leeds United

P 9 | W 4 | D 3 | L 2 | GF 16 | GA 12 | GD+4 | Points 15

3. Middlesbrough

P 8 | W 3 | D 4 | L 1 | GF 9 | GA 5 | GD +4 | Points 13

4. Sheffield United

P 8 | W 4 | D 0 | L 4 | GF 11 | GA 10 | GD +1 | Points 12

5. Swansea City

P 9 | W 3 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 6 | GA 6 | GD 0 | Points 12

6. Blackburn Rovers

P 8 | W 3 | D 3 | L 2 | GF 10 | GA 12 | GD -2 | Points 12

7. Nottingham Forest

P 8 | W 2 | D 5 | L 1 | GF 12 | GA 8 | GD +4 | Points 11

8. Derby County

P 8 | W 3 | D 2 | L 3 | GF 11 | GA 9 | GD +2 | Points 11

9. Bristol City

P 8 | W 3 | D 2 | L 3 | GF 11 | GA 10 | GD +1 | Points 11

10. Stoke City

P 9 | W 2 | D 5 | L 2 | GF 11 | GA 12 | GD -1 | Points 11

11. Sheffield Wednesday

P 9 | W 3 | D 1 | L 5 | GF 10 | GA 16 | GD -6 | Points 10

12. Queens Park Rangers

P 8 | W 3 | D 1 | L 4 | GF 6 | GA 13 | GD -7 | Points 10

13. Aston Villa

P 9 | W 2 | D3 | L 4 | GF 12 | GA 13 | GD -1 | Points 9

14. West Bromwich Albion

P 8 | W 2 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 11 | GA 12 | GD -1 | Points 9

15. Birmingham City

P 8 | W 2 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 7 | GA 9 | GD -2 | Points 9

16. Bolton Wanderers

P 8 | W 2 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 6 | GA 10 | GD -4 | Points 9

17. Hull City

P 9 | W 2 | D 2 | L 5 | GF 9 | GA 15 | GD -6 | Points 8

18. Reading

P 8 | W 1 | D 3 | L 4 | GF 10 | GA 16 | GD -6 | Points 6

19. Preston North End

P 9 | W 1 | D 3 | L 5 | GF 8 | GA 16 | GD -8 | Points 6

20. Ipswich Town

P 9 | W 1 | D 2 | L 6 | GF 8 | GA 18 | GD -10 | Points 5

21. Brentford

P 9 | W 0 | D 4 | L 5 | GF 11 | GA 17 | GD -6 | Points 4

22. Wigan Athletic

P 9 | W 1 | D 0 | L 8 | GF 8 | GA 19 | GD -11 | Points 3

23. Rotherham

P 9 | W 0 | D 3 | L 6 | GF 4 | GA 16 | GD -12 | Points 3

24. Millwall

P 9 | W 0 | D 2 | L 7 | GF 7 | GA 18 | GD -11 | Points 2