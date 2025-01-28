Approach made for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper with League One clubs tracking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive stable of goalkeeping prospects has attracted admiring eyes from League One - though there’s little chance of a move to the third tier in the short term.

The Star understands that Killian Barrett, the 20-year-old stopper signed on free transfer terms following a successful trial period in the summer, has made a marked impression on a handful of EFL clubs while loan with National League outfit Solihull Moors.

Born in the Republic of Ireland, the imposing youngster has kept a remarkable five clean sheets in his eight appearances for the ninth-placed fifth tier side having had his initial month-long trial period extended. Barrett played for Moors as recently as a 2-0 defeat to FC Halifax Town over the weekend and with two weeks remaining on his extended loan deal, The Star can reveal that the Midlands side - managed by former Premier League man Matt Taylor - have made contact with Wednesday to extend the deal and continue his progress longer-term.

Already a fan favourite at in Solihull, League One interest in Barrett is there but will not likely prompt a firm bid this week, with clubs set to track Barrett in future windows.

The young keeper was signed to Wednesday after impressing during a trial period at their pre-season training camp at St George’s Park. He played his youth football for Sligo-based side Ballisodare United FC before making the move to the UK with ambitions of finding a professional club. Barrett initially joined Hartley Witney, balancing football with studies in their college programme and also played for Woodley United.

He made the bench in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup campaign as the Owls were squeezed out on penalties by Premier League outfit Brentford. Alongside the likes of Pierce Charles, Jack Hall, Jack Phillips and Logan Stretch he makes up a promising school of goalkeepers at Middlewood Road.