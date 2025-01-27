Approach made for Michael Smith with chances of Sheffield Wednesday exit explained
As revealed by The Star earlier this month, the six-goal striker is of interest to ambitious League One outfit Wrexham, who are gunning for automatic promotion. Smith didn’t play a minute in Wednesday’s previous three matches leading into their impressive 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday but scored six minutes after coming off the bench to push the game in the Owls’ favour.
The Star understands Wrexham have made an approach to Wednesday on Smith, whose contract is up at the end of the season. As things stand, a deal is believed to be unlikely. Speaking after their win in the capital, Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke glowingly on the impact he made from the bench at Loftus Road.
With six goals and six assists across all competitions, the 33-year-old forward has made his mark on the season despite limited starts - only Josh Windass (13 - 10 goals, three assists) has more direct goal involvements across the course of the season. Wednesday are looking to bolster their options up top before the transfer window is out, with Röhl having spoken about a desire to bring ‘big impact’ players to the club.
“We know what we get from Smudge,” Röhl said post-match after Callum Paterson grabbed a win-sealing second goal to down in-form QPR. “Before the game I thought to myself how we could start this game and how we could end this game and at the end you look at it and maybe say that is exactly the story that I thought. To start with Smudge and Pato was not for me, I thought it was better to have one on the pitch and then bring the second in. This is the story of the game. But my team did everything.”
