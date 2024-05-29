Appointment of new Barcelona coach gets Sheffield Wednesday fan imaginations running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not too often the appointment of a new manager at Barcelona will get too much attention among Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

But with Hansi Flick brought in as Barca top dog on a two-year contract, there’s a frisson of excitement built-up among Wednesday supporters that it could be an appointment that works for them.

Flick has been a mentor to Owls boss Danny Röhl, with the 35-year-old having worked as Flick’s assistant at both Bayern Munich and with the German national team. The now-Barcelona boss - a monster name in world management having overseen a historic treble with Bayern before taking Germany to the last World Cup - was a visitor to Hillsborough in March as he took a look at how his protégé was getting on.

Social media has been awash with half-joking speculation that with Röhl tied down to a new contract and with Wednesday, the hopeful suggestion is that Flick might allow some of his younger players out on loan to S6. He’s had a look around the facilities, after all.

While football doesn’t often work quite that simply - the implied suggestions that Wednesday’s January transfer window might be full of links to some of Bayern and RB Leipzig’s starlets never bore fruit - it does perhaps open up the possibility of conversations that might otherwise not be had. Perhaps.

In the more tangible world, Wednesday’s summer transfer window is warming up, with contact made over a number of targets. Last season’s loan trio of Ike Ugbo, James Beadle and Ian Poveda are all players the Owls would like to bring back to the club, while Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth is of interest.