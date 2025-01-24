"Anything is possible" as Sheffield Wednesday fire-up to avoid May melancholy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When the temperatures hit double figures and the evenings are a little brighter, how will Sheffield Wednesday look back on what was achieved in the 2024/25 season?

That was the spirit of question spoken into existence by an animated Owls boss Danny Röhl in midweek, having watched his side lose grip of a match they controlled for large periods. This time last year a 2-2 draw with ninth-place Bristol City may well have been met with a chorus of appreciation, another point gained in their white-knuckle bid to beat the drop.

This time, the result and performance it brought an understandable feeling of frustration for all involved. Heading into this weekend’s latest battle, a tough-looking trip to in-form QPR, a home clash against a Robins side without a win in six on the road was seen as more inviting. Röhl said himself ahead of the game that it was a clash they should be looking to win. At the other end of the table, a draw often feels like two points dropped rather than one gained.

While his mantra of a 50-point landmark was repeated and remains the hurdle from which they can launch for more, it’s clear that while he won’t say it as such, Röhl has a beady eye on a coupon-busting tilt at the top six.

The retaining of Shea Charles is a boost. Recruit well, stay in touch with those coveted spots by the time the March international break comes around and the message is that anything is possible - but the sloppy dropped points must stop. The gap to sixth is four points and five places.

“We feel at the moment that we could have some more points,” Röhl said on Wednesday night. “When you compare from where we came - we should not forget this - we now fight for really special things. We take points consistently and we are hard to beat, it is not easy to play against Sheffield Wednesday, these are all positive things.

“Since we arrived we have changed the culture and mentality, we are hungry for more, we want more wins. This is why there is disappointment, you smell the next three points and then no. But we will do it again and again, there are still 18 games and everything is possible in this league. We need a small run.”

The run up to that March break is long and fierce and looking down the list of 10 games, each one can fairly be described as a typically tough Championship battle. The home form must improve to make the most of gentler fixtures - if such a thing exists - while long away trips to Swansea and Norwich both come off the back of equally gruelling visits to West Brom and Plymouth.

It’s a seven-week pod of challenges few in the division will envy and it ends with the second coming of the Sheffield derby. While Röhl is keen to keep the focus of those within the camp on the targets right in front of them, he spoke of the need to reach mid-May with no regrets. A midtable effort after the desperation of 2023/24 would be acceptable and in so many ways impressive; but then again - what if?

“At the end of the season, when we look back it could be ‘Oh, it was a nice season, we did good games, we entertained’. But wow, we could be really close to more. This is what makes it hard to take, we cannot look back at the end of the season and say ‘Oh if only we put a bit more in’. If you end in a position where you can say there are teams that are better, then we will accept this. But only when you do everything in that direction.

“This is what I demand and expect from my players. The commitment is there, the players feel the same, but to feel, wish, demand is one part. Now it is about trying to make the next steps. The good thing from team is that I know we are disappointed, but on Saturday we will go again, we will fight for what we want.”