"Anything else is failure.." confident Lee Gregory explains Sheffield Wednesday promotion mission

The Sheffield-born forward netted the winner and his first Owls goal in a solid 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, a result that took them to fourth in the early season shake-up and to four clean sheets in as many competitive matches this season.

“The main target is promotion,” Gregory said with huge confidence. “Anything else is failure.

“We’re not here to make up the numbers in the league, we’re here to win the league.

“It’s a talented group and we’ve been driving each other to drive the standards up. Hopefully that keeps us going.

“It takes resilience [League One]. Week-in, week-out and different games every time. You’re not going to be ‘playing football’ every week, you have to fight, you have to grind.”

Only two Wednesday strikers have netted 20 goals in a league season since the long-gone days of Mark Bright and David Hirst.

Asked whether he feels he can be the man to fire Wednesday to new heights in front of goal, Gregory said: “I’m 100 per cent confident. 100 per cent.

“If you’re not confident as a striker, you’re not going to score goals and especially with the team we’ve got.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get more today, to be honest. But I’ll take the one and we move on.”

On a win that gave his side seven points from a possible nine in the league, he said: “That first 20 minutes we were all at it.

“We took our foot off the gas a little bit after we scored but games go like that and we had to grind it out and the boys showed that’s something we can do.