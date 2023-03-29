News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
Less than a minute ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
13 hours ago Emergency services on scene after police incident
17 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
20 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
22 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million

“Any other year..” Cheltenham Town boss delivers view on Sheffield Wednesday title battle ahead of tonight's clash

Cheltenham Town manager Wade Elliott has spoken about the complexities of the League One promotion shake-up – admitting their dip in form of late doesn’t leave them a great deal of room for manoeuvre.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST

The Owls make the trip to The Completely-Suzuki Stadium hoping to claim their first win in four – with the hosts having had 10 days off from a run of four unbeaten thanks to a quirk of the fixture schedule.

Elliott made clear he believes Wednesday to be one of the premier sides in the division despite their recent stuttering run in form, from which he takes little solace knowing his 17th-placed side will need to be on their mettle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They have lost two in 26 games, so you have to put it into context,” Elliott said.

Most Popular
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Wade Elliott, manager of Cheltenham, looks on after the Papa John's Trophy quarter final match between Cheltenham Town and Salford City at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on January 10, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Wade Elliott, manager of Cheltenham, looks on after the Papa John's Trophy quarter final match between Cheltenham Town and Salford City at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on January 10, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Wade Elliott, manager of Cheltenham, looks on after the Papa John's Trophy quarter final match between Cheltenham Town and Salford City at Completely-Suzuki Stadium on January 10, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“The issue for them is that the other three teams around them are in unbelievable form. Any other year, you'd probably have a little bit more margin for error. This year, there doesn't seem to be a lot of wiggle room with Plymouth, Ipswich and Barnsley in such tremendous form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We obviously respect them as opponents. As I said, they've lost two games in 26 and they have a really good calibre of player, a good sized squad and a range of threats. They are very physical, they can go from back to front.

“They can play good football, score off set plays and they can find lots of different ways to hurt you and win a game.”

The reverse fixture saw Wednesday beat Cheltenham 3-0 at Hillsborough back in October. The Robins gave as good a they got for large periods of the game but fell to an early Josh Windass goal, a goal-of-the-season contender from Barry Bannan and one from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Yes, we played really well in the game,” Elliott recalled. “They have players who can do special things like Barry Bannan did with the second one, which takes the game away from you.

“The performance was good and it's a great one for us against Sheffield Wednesday at home, a sell-out and we'll have a right good go at them.”

Cheltenham TownRobinsLeague OnePlymouthBarnsleyIpswich