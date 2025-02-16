Anthony Musaba return date outlined - reason for extended Sheffield Wednesday absence explained
The Dutch flyer hasn’t played a minute of football since a 2-2 Hillsborough draw with Bristol City on January 22. To that point he had shown signs of a return to form in the second half of the season, netting a goal and bagging an assist in his four matches leading into his absence.
Musaba was expected back earlier this month but he suffered a setback in his recovery and a behind-the-scenes decision was made not to risk naming him on the bench during Saturday’s late defeat to Coventry City.
Speaking to The Star, Röhl said: “We were closer, then he felt it a little bit more, so we reduced it (his comeback schedule). But it all goes exactly in the right direction. He has showed me he is ready, so I made the decision. It looks good, but it was important he didn't have too much load. For a winger, you have a lot of sprints and for this you need a strong body. I felt he needed more training sessions and for next week he will get this.”
The Owls make the trip to high-flying Burnley on Friday for a tough-looking televised clash. It’s expected that the 24-year-old Musaba will be ruled fit enough to be involved.
“He looks good,” Röhl said. “Yesterday (Friday) he made a huge step forward and trained with the team in a small group. It was then for me a final decision whether to risk him or give him one more training week. I am convinced he will be back next week.”
