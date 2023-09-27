Sunderland will arrive at Sheffield Wednesday with a bumper away support on Friday night - and their number will be even greater than first suggested.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Black Cats arrive hoping to continue a strong start to their Championship campaign and will face-off against a Wednesday side hoping to fight their way to a first win of the season.

On Monday evening it was announced that Sunderland’s initial allocation of over 3,600 away fans was sold out for the clash, which will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But an extra 281 tickets have now been released to the Wearside club - with high expectations they will be snapped up in short order.

“Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for their lives at the moment,” Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said over the weekend.

“They are having some results that they will want to improve on. So we know that they will be right up for the next game and they have a big stadium, big crowd, emotional and passionate supporters.”

Mowbray continued: “We have to go there and make life difficult for them and see if we can dominate and see if we can find a way to win.