It has already been confirmed that Wednesday’s first team will take on Harrogate Town on July 8th before they depart for Portugal for a preseason camp, while the U23s will take on Buxton a few days later on July 12th.

Now, with U23s head coach, Neil Thompson, and U18s gaffer, Andy Holdsworth, planning for the campaign ahead, it’s been announced that they’ll join forces to put out a team to face Wakefield at the Millennium Stadium.

A statement on Wednesday’s official website read, “A Sheffield Wednesday XI will face Wakefield AFC during pre-season next month… A young Owls side made up from our Under-18 and 23 squads will head to the NCEL Division One side on Thursday 14 July.

“The game will take place at the Millennium Stadium, also home to rugby league club Featherstone Rovers (WF7 5EN), and kick off is at 7:30pm.”

At this point in time it has not been confirmed whether Darren Moore’s first teamers will be playing in any friendlies in Portugal, however they will no doubt be looking to try and set up a couple for their warm weather training camp.

It is likely that at least a couple of the U18s and U23s will be considered for the camp in Portugal, with Moore having not been shy when it comes to putting the kids amongst the seniors in training sessions since his arrival at the club.