Another one.. Sheffield Wednesday complete signing of Middlesbrough midfield man Lewis Wing
Sheffield Wednesday have completed their second high-profile signing of the day with the confirmation that Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing has joined the club on a season-long loan.
The 26-year-old was reportedly of interest to a handful of clubs, including Championship outfits, but has joined Wednesday’s League One promotion effort on the same day they brought in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on similar terms.
The double signing is a sure statement of intent and has strengthened a squad that was looking threadbare less than two weeks out from their league opener at Charlton Athletic on August 7.
Wing spent last season on loan at the Owls’ South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, impressing while making 20 league appearances.
Having played 92 matches for Boro, he also spent time on loan at Yeovil Town.
He joins as Wednesday sixth confirmed first team signing of the summer, joining Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt and Peacock-Farrell.