Another one.. Sheffield Wednesday complete signing of Middlesbrough midfield man Lewis Wing

The 26-year-old was reportedly of interest to a handful of clubs, including Championship outfits, but has joined Wednesday’s League One promotion effort on the same day they brought in Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on similar terms.

The double signing is a sure statement of intent and has strengthened a squad that was looking threadbare less than two weeks out from their league opener at Charlton Athletic on August 7.

Wing spent last season on loan at the Owls’ South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, impressing while making 20 league appearances.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of Lewis Wing.

Having played 92 matches for Boro, he also spent time on loan at Yeovil Town.