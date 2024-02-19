Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl may have only been in his job at Hillsborough for a few months, but he's already the 13th-longest serving manager in the division, and Michael Beale's two months in charge of Sunderland means that he's another that won't be outlasting the German.

The news was confirmed on Monday that the man who replace Tony Mowbray was leaving the club after just a couple of months, with Mike Dodds taking over as interim manager for the third time - though on this occasion he will remain there for the rest of the campaign.

"Sunderland AFC has appointed Mike Dodds as the Club’s interim Head Coach," a statement said. "Dodds will lead the first team until the end of the 2023-24 season and replace Michael Beale, who departs the Stadium of Light with immediate effect.

"A member of the Club’s coaching team since August 2021, Dodds took charge of the Black Cats earlier this campaign and guided them to back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, said, “We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC. Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club.