Another local friendly announced for Sheffield Wednesday - how to get tickets

After the news that the Owls will provide a team for a clash with West Yorkshire side Ossett United on Tuesday, their regular tune-up clash with Northern Premier League Division One East side Stocksbridge Park Steels was confirmed.

The fixture will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday 3 August, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Prices are Adults £8 and Concessions £4 and tickets must be booked in advance for this game by emailing [email protected]

A Sheffield Wednesday XI will take on Stocksbridge Park Steels in a preseason friendly.

The date comes two days after the senior’s first competitive game of the season in the Carabao Cup v Huddersfield Town, meaning the side at Stocksbridge is likely to be made up mainly of youngsters as the under-23s and the academy side look to ramp up their own preparations for the season ahead.