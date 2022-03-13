Another four-figure crowd watch Hallam FC win season-defining clash as Handsworth let lead slip

With the gallery swollen by a handsome following from the East Coast, phoenix club North Ferriby took the lead in the 15th minute through Danny Emerton, but it was as good as it got for them as Hallam were able to stretch their lead at the top of the NCEL First Division to six points.

The turning point came in the 28th minute when Louis Kirk clearly handled the ball on the line. Kirk was sent off for his efforts and Liam Royles was on hand to hammer home the resultant penalty.

With so much riding on the clash, it was important Hallam wasted no time in pressing their man advantage home. And waste no time they did, with Brandon Bradbury scoring four minutes later to send the majority of the 1,048 crowd into raptures.

By the time Bradbury netted his second on the hour, the visitors looked dead on their feet as Hallam dominated, cruising to a vital three points.

With six matches left, a six-point buffer and a superior goal difference, things are looking rosy at Sandygate.

Elsewhere, Handsworth took an early lead against Barton Town through Leon Haworth’s 20th of the season but fell to a 3-1 defeat – their third in four – to drop to ninth in the NCEL top tier.