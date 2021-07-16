Another debut in the pipeline for Sheffield Wednesday in South Yorkshire derby run-out

And for the third preseason clash running, Sheffield Wednesday look set to hand a first run out in an Owls shirt to a new face as they prepare to take on Barnsley at their Oakwell training ground.

Jaden Brown, signed on a free transfer this week after his Huddersfield Town contract ran out, will likely line up alongside his new teammates hoping to impress Darren Moore and his coaching staff.

Brown, 22, is a former England youth international and arrives hoping to get his career back on track after a stop-start time in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Olamide Shodipo, bright in his first run out at Alfreton Town, looks set to build on his encouraging start to life at S6 while fellow new boy Dennis Adeniran will be hoping to make his third appearance.

A call will be made on two other players hoping to make their mark on this preseason – Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Korede Adedoyin – both of whom were left out of the Alfreton run out on precautionary injury grounds. Adedoyin scored in their win at Chester on Saturday.

Moore will be aiming to continue moulding Wednesday’s preparations towards their Carabao Cup season opener against Huddersfield Town, which comes in little more than a fortnight, while their league opener arrives at Charlton Athletic six days later.

He has switched between a 4-2-3-1 formation and a 3-4-3 in the matches so far, with the majority of players having been subject to 45-minute outings.