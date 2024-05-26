Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals look to have chosen their next manager, with an announcement expected this week according to reports.

Norwich City parted ways with former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after the Canaries were blasted out of the play-offs by Leeds United earlier this month. A host of prospective managers have been linked in the press since, with ex-Reims boss Will Still said to have been spoken to about the role and recently sacked Hull City man Liam Rosenior also penned as a possible option.

But reports in the national media and in Norfolk suggest the next man tasked with taking Norwich back to the Premier League will be Danish boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, who is currently employed as manager of FC Nordsjælland in his homeland.

The 35-year-old has reportedly been approached to make the switch to Carrow Road having developed a strong reputation for his use of youth players. FC Nordsjælland finished fourth in the Danish Superliga and over the weekend drew 1-1 with FC Copenhagen to close out their campaign.

Asked about speculation that he could become the latest bright young European manager to make his way to the Championship, Hoff Thorup said on Sunday: "Have I heard anything from [Norwich]? I want to say, as I have also said several times during this season, that when I am employed somewhere, I have so much respect for the place I am employed.