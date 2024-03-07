An unfortunate change and squad management: Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI v Leeds United - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday will be forced to make at least one change to their XI when they face Leeds United on Friday night.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

The Owls take on a Leeds side that have won 10 of their last 11 matches in the Championship, but know that even a point will be enough to get them out of the relegation zone on a temporary basis given that the other games will happen over the weekend.

Wednesday will be without Ian Poveda due to the terms of his loan from Leeds, giving Danny Röhl a decision to make in terms of his attacking options, while squad management may lead to him making changes elsewhere as well considering that many played 90 minutes on Tuesday evening.

Here's how we think the Owls could line up at Hillsborough come 8pm tomorrow:

He's been really solid for Wednesday and kept another clean sheet in midweek. No change expected here.

1. James Beadle - GK

This could quite easily be Dom Iorfa keeping his place after a really strong game v Plymouth, but after his injury they may look to not start him twice within a few days and Palmer's hybrid role could come in handy.

2. Liam Palmer - RCB

He's been a mountain in recent games, and was crucial in beating the Pilgrims. It'd be a surprise to see him not starting again.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

He was straight back into the XI after his suspension, and was solid again as the Owls kept another clean sheet.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - LCB

