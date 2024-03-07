The Owls take on a Leeds side that have won 10 of their last 11 matches in the Championship, but know that even a point will be enough to get them out of the relegation zone on a temporary basis given that the other games will happen over the weekend.
Wednesday will be without Ian Poveda due to the terms of his loan from Leeds, giving Danny Röhl a decision to make in terms of his attacking options, while squad management may lead to him making changes elsewhere as well considering that many played 90 minutes on Tuesday evening.
Here's how we think the Owls could line up at Hillsborough come 8pm tomorrow: