The Owls take on a Leeds side that have won 10 of their last 11 matches in the Championship, but know that even a point will be enough to get them out of the relegation zone on a temporary basis given that the other games will happen over the weekend.

Wednesday will be without Ian Poveda due to the terms of his loan from Leeds, giving Danny Röhl a decision to make in terms of his attacking options, while squad management may lead to him making changes elsewhere as well considering that many played 90 minutes on Tuesday evening.

Here's how we think the Owls could line up at Hillsborough come 8pm tomorrow:

1 . James Beadle - GK He's been really solid for Wednesday and kept another clean sheet in midweek. No change expected here.

2 . Liam Palmer - RCB This could quite easily be Dom Iorfa keeping his place after a really strong game v Plymouth, but after his injury they may look to not start him twice within a few days and Palmer's hybrid role could come in handy.

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB He's been a mountain in recent games, and was crucial in beating the Pilgrims. It'd be a surprise to see him not starting again.

4 . Di'Shon Bernard - LCB He was straight back into the XI after his suspension, and was solid again as the Owls kept another clean sheet.