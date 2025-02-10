Ryo Hatsuse says that Sheffield Wednesday have given him the chance to make a lifelong dream come true as he begins life in England.

The Japanese defender became the Owls’ latest signing last week as he joined the club to bolster Danny Röhl’s ranks at Hillsborough, and he’ll now start the process of working his way towards being in contention for a debut in Wednesday colours.

Hatsuse, a free agent after his contract with Vissel Kobe came to an end, first came to Sheffield to undergo a spell training at Middlewood Road, and impressed so much that Röhl decided to offer him a deal to join his project at S6 - a project that the full back was very eager to learn more about.

“I am really happy to join such a famous and historic club,” he told Wednesday’s website. “I have always dreamed of playing in England and I am very thankful to the coach and the chairman for giving me this opportunity. As soon as my agent told me that Sheffield Wednesday were interested in me, I wanted to know more about the project.

“This is a big club with ambitions to return to the Premier League and everybody has been so welcoming to me since I arrived. I have a very positive feeling here. I can’t wait to get started. I have been watching the Championship a lot recently and know that the level is very high.

“It will be a great challenge for me. There are many Japanese players currently playing in England and everybody has told me it is a fantastic experience to play and live here.”

Hatsuse could potentially get his first runout in Wednesday colours this coming week when the Owls take on both Swansea City and Coventry City, however it remains to be seen how long Röhl will want to give him to acclimatise before throwing him onto the field in blue and white.